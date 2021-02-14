Carbondale's evening forecast: Periods of snow. Low near 5F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at -1.13. 3 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 6:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
