This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
