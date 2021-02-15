Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 18.64. A 9-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.