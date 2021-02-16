Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 18.47. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. You may want…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. 5 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 13.46. We'll see a…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 16.5. 14 degrees is today…
This evening in Carbondale: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. Today's forecasted low…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Periods of snow. Low near 5F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 15.91. 13 degrees is toda…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 17.15. A 23-degree l…
This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 5F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors…