Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 18.47. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.