This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
