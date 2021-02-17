This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Occasional snow showers. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 22.59. A 6-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. You may want…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. 5 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 16.5. 14 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. Today's forecasted low…
This evening in Carbondale: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. It …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 17-degree low is for…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Periods of snow. Low near 5F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 15.91. 13 degrees is toda…
This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 5F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 18. Today's forecasted lo…