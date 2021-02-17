 Skip to main content
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Occasional snow showers. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 22.59. A 6-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

