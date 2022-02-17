This evening in Carbondale: Cloudy and windy early, becoming mostly clear late. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Friday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
From severe storms to heavy snow, Central and Southern Illinois will see just about everything over the next 48 hours. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.