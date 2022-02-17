 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Cloudy and windy early, becoming mostly clear late. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Friday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

