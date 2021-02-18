 Skip to main content
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.88. A 13-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

