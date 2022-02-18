Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A few clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
