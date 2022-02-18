 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A few clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Carbondale Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

