Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.