 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News