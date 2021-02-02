 Skip to main content
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

