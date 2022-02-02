This evening in Carbondale: A wintry mix in the evening will transition to mainly snow overnight. Potential for significant icing. Low near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
