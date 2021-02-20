This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 23F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
