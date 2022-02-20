 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from MON 8:00 AM CST until SAT 1:30 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

Local Weather

