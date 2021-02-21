 Skip to main content
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

