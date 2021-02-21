Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.