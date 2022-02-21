 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News