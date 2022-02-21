Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.