Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

