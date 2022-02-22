Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.