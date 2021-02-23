Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.