For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 17-degree low is for…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Today's w…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. 13 degrees is today's…
This evening in Carbondale: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead…
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. …
Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees t…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 6 degrees is today's low. Mo…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Occasional snow showers. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow …
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.