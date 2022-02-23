Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Watching a potential winter storm. A wintry mix, especially in the overnight hours. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Thursday, Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.