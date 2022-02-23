Carbondale's evening forecast: Watching a potential winter storm. A wintry mix, especially in the overnight hours. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Thursday, Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
A series of dramatic temperature changes is expected throughout Illinois starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms and a potential for snow later in the week.
Widespread rain and thunderstorms today have prompted the National Weather Service to issue for Southern Illinois a general flood watch, a flood warning for the Big Muddy River and a wind advisory.
From severe storms to heavy snow, Central and Southern Illinois will see just about everything over the next 48 hours. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degr…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expec…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…