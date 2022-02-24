Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Rain and freezing rain in the evening...then becoming mostly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Friday, Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
A series of dramatic temperature changes is expected throughout Illinois starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms and a potential for snow later in the week.
From severe storms to heavy snow, Central and Southern Illinois will see just about everything over the next 48 hours. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
