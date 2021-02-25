Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
