Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Overcast. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
A series of dramatic temperature changes is expected throughout Illinois starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms and a potential for snow later in the week.
From severe storms to heavy snow, Central and Southern Illinois will see just about everything over the next 48 hours. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
