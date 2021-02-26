Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
