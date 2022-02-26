Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
