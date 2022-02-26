 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

