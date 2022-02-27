Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
A series of dramatic temperature changes is expected throughout Illinois starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms and a potential for snow later in the week.
From severe storms to heavy snow, Central and Southern Illinois will see just about everything over the next 48 hours. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
