Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
