For the drive home in Carbondale: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
A series of dramatic temperature changes is expected throughout Illinois starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms and a potential for snow later in the week.
