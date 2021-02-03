 Skip to main content
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few sprinkles possible late. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

