This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few sprinkles possible late. Low 34F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Tuesday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Models are …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear sk…
It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect clea…
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's weather foreca…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tod…
Carbondale's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Ch…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 …