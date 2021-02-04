Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.