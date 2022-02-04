 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 6F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

