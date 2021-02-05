For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Tuesday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
It will be a cold day in Carbondale, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Models are …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Thursday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tod…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's weather foreca…
Carbondale's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Ch…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 …