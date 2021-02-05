 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News