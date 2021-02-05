Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.