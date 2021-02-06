Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low near 15F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 20.99. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.