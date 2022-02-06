 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

