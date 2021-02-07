 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Monday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News