Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.