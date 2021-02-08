Carbondale's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Carbondale tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
