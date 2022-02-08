 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News