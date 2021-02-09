This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 21.54. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 19.78. 18 degrees …
Carbondale people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. 26 degrees is to…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Carbondale area Thursday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tod…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 17.15. A 23-degree l…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations le…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low near 15F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures i…
For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residen…