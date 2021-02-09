 Skip to main content
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 21.54. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

