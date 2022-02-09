Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
