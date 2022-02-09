 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

Local Weather

