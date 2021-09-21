Get ready for cooler temps. Updated Southern Illinois weather forecast.

 Skip to main content
CARBONDALE — Showers are expected to continue throughout Tuesday in advance of a cold front. 

COMPLETE WEATHER FORECAST FROM THE SOUTHERN 

A National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook for southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri says "some of the storms may produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds."

The cold front is expected to send temperatures into the 60s.

"It will feel sort of blustery on Wednesday with temperatures struggling to get out of the 60s and gusty north winds," the weather service said. 

