Get ready for cooler temps. Updated Southern Illinois weather forecast.

CARBONDALE — Showers are expected to continue throughout Tuesday in advance of a cold front.
A National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook for southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri says "some of the storms may produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds."
The cold front is expected to send temperatures into the 60s.
"It will feel sort of blustery on Wednesday with temperatures struggling to get out of the 60s and gusty north winds," the weather service said.
Saluki Athletics logos through the years
1888 to 1913
1914 to 1935
1936 to 1950
1946 to 1963
1951 to 1963
1951 to 1976
1964 to 1976
1968 to 1976
1968 to 1976
1977 to 2000
1977 to 2000
1981 to 2000
2001 to 2019
2001 to 2019
2001 to 2019
2001 to present
New Saluki logo as of Feb. 28, 2019
Poll: What do you think of the new Saluki Athletics logo?
SIU Athletics on Thursday unveiled a new logo to represent the Salukis. What do you think?