Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
