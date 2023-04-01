Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Carbondale area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.