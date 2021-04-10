 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

