Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Carbondale, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. How likely is i…
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Exp…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Carbondale's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Ch…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperature…
Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see cl…