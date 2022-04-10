 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

