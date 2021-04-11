Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.