Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.