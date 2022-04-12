The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 35% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Carbondale, IL
