Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.