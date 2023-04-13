Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Carbondale, IL
